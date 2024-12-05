Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 5 (ANI): Amritsar police apprehended three individuals and recovered five kilograms of heroin as it busted a trans-border narco-smuggling module, a police officer said.

The police officer further stated that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sadar police station.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, "In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts trans-border narco-smuggling module and apprehends 3 persons and recovers 5 Kg Heroin," he said

"Further investigations are ongoing to establish backwards and forward linkages, demonstrating@PunjabPoliceInd 's commitment to dismantling drug networks and making #Punjab drug-free," he added.

Earlier in the day in a separate post, DGP Yadav said three persons were apprehended "in a major breakthrough against drug trafficking".

"The operation led to the recovery of 5 Kg of Heroin and Rs4.45 lakh in drug money. Strict action is being taken to uncover the entire networks involved in this illegal trade," he said.

Earlier in the month, Fazilka police in Punjab recovered 1.71 lakh Clovidol-100 tablets after successfully dismantling an inter-state network of illegal opioids operating from Rajasthan, a police officer said. (ANI)

