Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 4 (ANI): The Gujarat Government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the 'Mission Bee' program and various initiatives to support farmers in this venture and boost their income after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the 'sweet revolution' in his 'Mann ki Baat' address last week.

"The thought of bees might trigger fear, but mentioning honey brings smiles. Beekeeping, a vital source of this wholesome nectar, provides both a natural remedy and a lucrative agricultural opportunity," read a statement by the Gujarat government.

With low costs and considerable returns, it is a thriving industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the Sweet Revolution in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address -- a key initiative by the Government of India to enhance and promote beekeeping practices," it added.

Through the initiative of 'Mission Bee', the statement also mentioned that the Amul Dairy has produced around 16,000 kilograms of honey.

"Earlier this year (2024), Amul Dairy employed 284 member Animal Husbandry farmers from Anand, Kheda, and Mahisagar districts in a beekeeping project, offering an initial contribution of Rs 10,000 per participant. Each farmer received 10 bee boxes and a honey extractor for every five members. These 284 farmers have set a new standard by producing an impressive 16,000 kg of honey to date," the statement read.

"Amul Dairy's processing and packaging unit has already processed around 2 tonnes of honey under this project. Additionally, the Animal Husbandry Farmers associated with Amul Dairy are earning additional income through direct sales. Remarkably, within the first year, these farmers have recovered about 75 per cent of their initial investment in beekeeping," the statement read.

The Gujarat government also informed the equipment needed and the capital required for starting a beekeeping business.

"To begin beekeeping, a bee colony, a bee box, and a honey extractor are required. Typically, the cost for ten bee colonies, one box, and one honey extractor ranges from Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000," read the statement.

Under the program, eligible beneficiary groups, organizations, or institutions receive support for beekeeping boxes, modern honey extractors, food-grade containers, and other essential equipment. Assistance is also provided for processing, packaging, cold storage, bee breeding, nucleus culture, and establishing bee clinics.

The 'Mission Bee program was launched by the Horticulture Department in 2022-23, the 'Mission Bee' program aims to motivate farmers to adopt beekeeping. The initiative focuses on providing guidance, training, and support to improve honey production, processing, packaging, and marketing throughout the state.

In the same year, the program allocated Rs 53 lakh to Junagadh Agricultural University for a bee breeding and clinic project. In 2024-25, Amul Dairy's project received Rs127.43 lakh in assistance. (ANI)

