Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday night left for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit.

The World Economic Forum will be held in Davos from January 20 to 24.

The CM will travel to Delhi along with the delegation heading to Davos. From Delhi, they are scheduled to fly to Zurich at 1:30 AM tonight, as per a release by Information and Public Relations (I and PR).

On January 20, the CM will participate in several meetings in Zurich.

He will meet various industrialists in Zurich and later attend the "Meet and Greet" program with Telugu industrialists at the Hyatt Hotel. Subsequently, he will travel by road from Zurich to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit.

The primary objective of the WEF summit is to promote Brand Andhra Pradesh and secure investments for the state.

Government officials, including Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and CMO officials, extended their best wishes to the Chief Minister, saying, "CM Sir, All the Best!"

They expressed hope that the Davos visit would be fruitful and lead to significant investments for the state.

The Chief Minister thanked the officials for their wishes.

The Andhra CM will be participating in the summit to attract significant investments to Andhra Pradesh.

A press release on January 18 stated that by engaging with global business leaders at this prestigious summit, he aims to secure investments for the state. Since assuming office, CM Chandrababu Naidu has been actively striving to bring investments to Andhra Pradesh.

Reputed organisations like Google have already signed agreements to invest in the state. Leveraging his vast experience, strong connections with industry leaders, and past successes, the CM has successfully brought substantial investments in just seven months, a statement from the release stated. (ANI)

