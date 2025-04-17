Agartala, Apr 17 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Tripura will launch a campaign in favour of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 to dispel the "misconception" spread by the opposition parties, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

The campaign will be launched on April 20 and will continue till May 5, Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said.

A meeting was held to discuss the campaign in favour of the Waqf Amendment Act which was attended by Chief Minister Manik Saha, state party president, Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP national secretary Anil Antony.

Saha said the Waqf Amendment Act will benefit the common Muslims, especially women.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash and Sabka Vishwas' ... The opposition was sceptical over the abolishment of Triple Talaq but it has ensured the dignity of minority women. The Waqf Amendment Act will also bring positive results for the poor people belonging to the Muslim community," he said.

Antony told the reporters that the Waqf Amendment Act is aimed at uplifting the millions of poor Muslims.

