Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has instructed party district presidents to ensure the success of protests against the government's decision to impose an additional burden of Rs 15,000 crore on the public through increased electricity tariffs.

During a teleconference from the party's central office, he urged leaders and cadres to organise large-scale rallies and submit memorandums at electricity offices across all constituency centres on December 27.

Ramakrishna Reddy criticised the government's move, calling it a betrayal of its pre-election promise not to raise electricity charges. He described the decision as unjust and noted that it has drawn widespread public opposition.

He emphasised that the protests, spearheaded by the YSRCP, have already gained strong support from various sections of society.

He urged constituency in-charges to take the initiative seriously, ensuring active participation from grassroots leaders, village-level representatives, and the public. He also encouraged the involvement of civil organisations to amplify the protests.

"This movement should make the government realise the extent of public resentment and compel them to withdraw the tariff hike," he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy further highlighted the need to support farmers who have suffered due to recent heavy rains. He called on party leaders to meet the affected farmers, assess their issues, and reassure them of the party's backing during this challenging time.

The protests aim to demonstrate the YSRCP's commitment to addressing public concerns and protecting citizens from unjust policies. "This fight is not just for the party but for the welfare of every citizen in the state," he added. (ANI)

