Imphal, Jan 31 (PTI) Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur's Kakching district during a search operation, police said on Friday.

One assault rifle, one 9 mm pistol, one IED, two grenades, one smoke shell, one tear smoke grenade, one detonator were seized from the foothills of Chairel Khunou hill of the district on Thursday, they said.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested two persons involved in extortion in Imphal area on Thursday, an officer said.

The two arrested persons were members of an organisation named Volunteers Welfare Fund and were arrested from the Sagolband Tera area of Imphal West district on Thursday, he said.

