New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Army Air Defence Corps commemorated its 32nd Corps Day on Friday with great pride and reverence. Established as an independent arm of the Indian Army after evolving from the Artillery, the Corps has played a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation's skies, an official release said.

To mark this significant occasion, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the National War Memorial, India Gate, New Delhi. "Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, SM, Director General & Colonel Commandant of the Corps, along with senior veterans and serving officers, paid homage to the brave martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The event was graced by the presence of numerous serving officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and dignitaries, the release said.

"The Corps of Army Air Defence stands as a testament to the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to excellence. Despite being one of the youngest arms, it has excelled in its mission of ground-based air defence, demonstrating exceptional courage and professionalism in all wars fought against adversaries. Its achievements include four Battle Honour Titles and a legacy of numerous gallantry awards, reflecting its steadfast dedication and operational prowess," the release said.

Looking to the future, the Corps is set to induct a new Surface-to-Air Missile Regiment equipped with the advanced Akash Missile system, marking another significant milestone. Additionally, the proposal for raising two more regiments is in advanced stages, underscoring the Corps' pivotal role in national defence.

In its relentless pursuit of modernisation, the Corps is continuously enhancing its inventory with cutting-edge systems, including Integrated Drone Detection and Destruction Systems. The recent induction of the Akashteer System has further bolstered the integration of Army Air Defence and Air Force sensors, ensuring a seamless and robust air defence shield, as per the release.

In line with the vision of a self-reliant India, the Corps has embraced technological advancements and leads the way in inducting state-of-the-art 'Make in India' equipment. As a beacon of innovation and strength, the Army Air Defence Corps continues to safeguard the nation's sovereignty with unmatched valour and dedication. (ANI)

