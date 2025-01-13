Itanagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Heroine worth Rs 2 lakh was seized near Bage Tinali in Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun on Monday, police said.

Naharlagun's Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo said the traffic police stopped a scooter as the rider was not wearing a helmet. The boy who was riding it fled after being asked to open the dickie.

When the scooter was checked, officers found a bag with suspected drugs in the dickie, he said.

Deputy SP (Traffic) Chera Saban immediately contacted Nirjuli police station.

A team from the police station arrived at the spot and seized 57 plastic vials weighing 75.33 gm, a plastic pouch weighing 25.6 gm, an empty soap case, and three empty syringes, all worth around 2 lakhs, the SP said.

Initial investigations revealed that the heroin was brought from outside the state and was meant to be distributed in the Itanagar capital region, he said.

A case was filed under the NDPS Act, and efforts were being made to catch the rider of the scooter, who has been identified, he added.

