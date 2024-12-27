New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday announced that all party official programmes, including its foundation day celebrations, will be cancelled for the next seven days as a mark of respect for former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at AIIMS here.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92.

Also Read | Dr Manmohan Singh Dies at 92: President Droupadi Murmu Mourns Former PM's Demise, Says 'He Will Always Be Remembered for His Service to the Nation'.

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that as a mark of respect for Dr Manmohan Singh, the Congress has cancelled its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Rally' in Karnataka's Belgaum on Friday.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said that as a mark of respect for the departed former prime minister, all official programmes of the Indian National Congress, including its foundation day celebrations, stand cancelled for the next seven days.

Also Read | Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Kapil Sharma Shares Throwback Picture From His Meeting With Former Prime Minister of India.

"This includes all the agitational and outreach programs. Party programmes will resume on 3rd January 2025. The party flag will be flown at half-mast during this period of mourning," Venugopal said on X.

Singh died as the Congress party concluded its Congress Working Committee meeting at Belagavi, Karnataka, where all top party leaders were present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)