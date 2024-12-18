Patna (Bihar) [India], December 18 (ANI): Aspirants in Patna staged a protest on Wednesday against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), demanding a re-examination of the 70th BPSC examination.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protesters, Satyam, reiterated the aspirants' demands, saying, "During re-examination, if BPSC gives a question paper of the same level, it will be unfair to those who already took the exam. If they make the question paper tougher, then it will be unfair to the 15,000 students who couldn't take the exam. Our only demand is to give the same exam to all aspirants, and if you don't listen, then, within 2-3 days, we will ask for your removal."

Also Read | Karnataka Government Will Not Remove Temples Built on Waqf Properties, CM Siddaramaiah Tells Assembly.

Another protestor, Rohit, lashed out at the BPSC President, saying that "he should resign if he can't handle his job."

Rohit criticied the BPSC for calling students "non-serious candidates" and "aggressive elements," adding, "BPSC calls anyone non-serious candidate or aggressive elements... If the President of BPSC can't handle his job, then he should resign... A centre's exam has not been cancelled, an entire district's exams have been cancelled.... We just want fair examinations..."

Also Read | Bihar: Class 9 Student in Muzaffarpur Mistakenly Becomes Millionaire for 5 Hours As He Finds INR 87.65 Crore in Account After Bank Glitch.

Earlier on December 16, educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan argued that the uncertainty around normalisation creates unnecessary anxiety among students preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Examination, stating that the decision has caused "mental trauma" to the students as well as the teachers during the period.

Speaking to ANI, Faizal Khan, also known as Khan Sir said that the initial notification of different question papers for 38 districts had caused distress among students and teachers.

"..The exam was supposed to be conducted in December, initially, a notification was issued in the newspapers that, the question papers of 38 districts would be different and after this, the BPSC students and teachers went through a mental trauma. (Bihar Public Service) Commission said that this way paper leaks would not happen," said Khan Sir.

Khan Sir has been involved in protests alongside BPSC aspirants demanding the removal of the normalisation process.

Earlier this month, students studying for BPSC protested against the change in exam patterns and the normalisation process and demanded that exams be held in 'one shift and one paper' to avoid the normalisation process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)