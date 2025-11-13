Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Biswanath (Assam) [India], November 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the distribution of entrepreneurship capital cheques to 36,834 members of self-help groups (SHGs) under the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan at a programme held in the premises of Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University at Bholaguri, Gohpur in Biswanath district on Thursday.

Among the beneficiaries, 35,530 are from rural areas and 1,304 are from urban areas.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said that during the past four and a half years, the State Government has been working relentlessly to empower women across Assam in multiple sectors.

He noted that several of the State's flagship schemes have earned recognition at the national level, with many states now emulating Assam's initiatives.

Citing the example of Bihar, he said that the provision of Rs 10,000 as seed capital to women under the Udyamita scheme had become a major talking point during the recent Assembly elections in the state.

"Similarly, the success of the Orunodoi scheme has inspired several other states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to introduce similar programmes," the Chief Minister said.

He highlighted that government efforts have led to a sharp decline in child marriages and that schemes such as Nijut Moina have significantly boosted the enrollment of girls in higher education.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that crimes against women have seen a marked decline, and women's representation in Panchayats, Zila Parishads and other institutions has risen considerably.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating 'Lakhpati Baideus', CM Sarma said many women in Assam have already achieved this milestone, with some even crossing the Rs 10 lakh annual income mark, now being referred to as Mahalakhpati Baideus.

He shared success stories of Pankaja Hazarika, a member of the Aastha SHG from Krishnapur and Ronika Basumatary, a member of the Maoria SHG from Milanpur village under Gohpur LAC, both of whom have become Lakhpati Baideus through their entrepreneurial spirit.

Describing the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, which entails a total investment of around Rs 4,000 crore, as a bold and transformative initiative, the Chief Minister urged women to make the best use of the support extended to them.

He announced that beneficiaries who successfully utilise the initial Rs 10,000 grant would receive additional financial support of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 in subsequent phases.

CM Sarma also underlined the success of the Orunodoi scheme, saying that the Rs 1,250 monthly assistance has helped women contribute effectively to household management.

CM Sarma announced that 3,000 more women from the constituency would soon be included under the Orunodoi scheme.

The event was attended by MP Ranjit Dutta, MLAs Utpal Bora, Pramod Borthakur and Diganta Ghatowal, Chairperson of Biswanath Zila Parishad Sunita Tanti, Chairman of Gohpur Municipal Board Atul Bora, Mission Director of ASRLM Kuntalmoni Sarma Bordoloi, District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, social worker Ashim Das and several other dignitaries and senior officials. (ANI)

