Tokyo [Japan], January 23 (ANI): Recalling his "unparalleled contribution to India's history," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 128th birth anniversary today at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.

CM Sarma, who is in Japan, took to X and stated that Japan had a "special relation" with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"Japan had a special relation with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Today, I began my day in Tokyo by paying floral tributes to Netaji at the Indian Embassy. I recollected his visits to Japan and the arduous efforts he undertook to secure Japan's support in fighting colonial rule. We remain deeply influenced by Netaji's thoughts and his unparalleled contribution to India's history," CM Sarma posted on X.

January 23 is also celebrated as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The Central government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021.

Subhash Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter who was born in Cuttack, Odisha on 23 January 1897. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement.

Subhash Chandra Bose is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

There are many famous inspirational quotes given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Some of them were "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!", "Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle -- if there are no risks to be taken", "Freedom is not given, it is taken" and "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."

While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Parakram Diwas 2025, a grand celebration is set to unfold from January 23 to 25, 2025 at Barabati Fort in the historic city of Cuttack, the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, according to an official release from the Ministry of Culture.

The multifaceted celebration will honour the legacy of Netaji on his 128th birth anniversary. The three-day event, scheduled for 23rd-25th January, will be inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

Following the government's decision to commemorate Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas', the first Parakram Diwas was held that year at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

The year 2022 saw the unveiling of a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate, New Delhi; and in 2023, 21 unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees. In 2024, the Prime Minister had inaugurated the event at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the site of the INA trials.

Continuing the tradition, this year the Parakram Diwas celebration is being organised by the Ministry of Culture at Cuttack, Netaji's birthplace and the city that shaped his early sensibilities.

The three-day-long event will start with the Odisha Chief Minister and other dignitaries paying homage to Netaji and hoisting the National Flag at the house where Netaji was born, which has now been converted to a Museum dedicated to him.

Subsequently, the Parakram Diwas celebration at Barabati fort will begin with a video message by the Prime Minister and will feature a Book, Photo and Archival exhibition focused on Netaji's life, showcasing rare photographs, letters and documents as well as an AR/VR display chronicling his remarkable journey.

A Sculpture workshop and a painting competition-cum-workshop are also being planned on the occasion. The event will also feature cultural performances honouring Netaji's legacy and highlighting the rich cultural tradition of Odisha. Besides, films on Netaji's life will also be screened during the event. (ANI)

