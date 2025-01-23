Rajouri, January 23: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday provided an update on the mysterious illness in Rajouri, stating that initial tests conducted by a toxicology laboratory in Lucknow under CSIR indicated the absence of any infection, virus, or bacteria. During the inauguration of the newly constructed bridge at Basantpur, Singh revealed that preliminary findings indicate the presence of a toxin, which is currently undergoing further analysis.

"I think the discussion has started but the first test was conducted by a toxicology laboratory in Lucknow, CSIR. The discussion was that there was no infection, no virus, no bacteria, it was just a toxin. Now the toxin is being tested. So there is a long series of toxins that are being tested...and if there is any mischief or any other mischief, then we will know about it," he said. The disease that remains unidentified has claimed 17 lives and affected 38 people since early December 2024. However, health department teams say there is no need to declare a public health emergency. Rajouri Mysterious Deaths: Authorities Declares Budhaal Village As Containment Zone After Mysterious Disease Claims 17 Lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Rajouri's Badhal and assured citizens affected by the disease. CM Abdullah told reporters, "The day when we got the information, the health department along with other departments have been working to understand the causes behind such incidents... Tests were done, and we concluded that there were no bacteria or viruses that caused those deaths." "Later, we found that all those deaths happened in three families," he added. He said that the authorities are yet to ascertain the cause behind these deaths.

"But, we are yet to find the reason behind 17 deaths... Since it's not a disease, police are also involved in it and they have formed a team to investigate the matter. Central govt team is also there and we together will look into the incidents to find the reason behind all these deaths...," CM Omar Abdullah added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team led by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to investigate the causes of unexplained deaths in three incidents reported over the past six weeks.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh dedicated newly constructed Nora Bridge at Basantpur to the public, saying the era of development has begun under PM Modi's leadership to connect hilly areas with road and bridge links. The bridge, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 17 crores, will connect Billawar with Kathua, benefiting residents of Billawar, Basohli and Bani. Dr Singh also announced a Rs 30,000 crore project for the construction of the Chattergala tunnel, providing an alternative route to the Kathua district, set to boost tourism and change the destiny of the region. ‘Mystery’ Disease in Jammu and Kashmir: 16 Die Since December 2024 After ‘Mysterious’ Illness Strikes Badhaal Village in Rajouri, Here’s What We Know So Far.

The project aims to shorten travel times while enhancing connection. Residents would no longer have to endure hassle when commuting to Basohli. The construction of the bridge, an alternate route of the Lakhanpur-Thein road, was forced by the submergence of a stretch of Nora Nallah in Panchayat Thein, district Kathua. The inauguration ceremony was attended by MLA Basholi Darshan Singh, MLA Rajiv Jasrotia, MLA Vijay Sharma, MLA Dr Bharat Bhushan and Deputy Commissioner Kathua Dr Rakesh Minhas.

