Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): The budget session of the Assam legislative assembly is scheduled to be held from February 17, a notification issued by the assembly secretariat said, adding that the first day of the session will be organised at Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) legislative chamber in Kokrajhar.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India, as amended up-to-date, I Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam, hereby summon the 1st day of the Budget Session, Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 12.00 Noon on Monday, the 17th February, 2025 at BTC Legislative Assembly Chamber, Kokrajhar," the notification signed by D Pegu, Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, read.

The remaining days of the session will be held in the assembly chamber at Dispur.

Earlier, the Assam Governor on his maiden visit to Tinsukia district on Sunday, convened a meeting with district administration officials and heads of various departments at the District Commissioner Conference Hall in Tinsukia to review the district's ongoing welfare activities.

District Commissioner Swapneel Paul gave an overview of the district's ongoing welfare activities, which aim at enhancing the quality of life of the people of the district.

The Governor took stock of the progress of multiple projects of different departments, including P&RD, PWD, Health and Family Welfare, Education, Forest, Agriculture, and PHE. He also took stock of the physical and financial advancements under the MGNREGA scheme and reviewed the implementation of PMAY-G in the district.

On Saturday, Acharya launched three schemes and called upon the students to make optimum use of their "unbridled energy" to bring about "transformative changes" for the welfare of the community. The schemes are 'Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta' Yojana, 'Kartavya se Vikas' Yojana and Amrit Sarovar - Sadbhavna Sangat Protsahan" Yojana at a function held at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati, a release said.'Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta Yojana' has been conceptualized to enable people in general especially the students to show their gratitude to the personnel in armed forces who are engaged in protecting the nation, it said.

This state-level initiative will be made operational in partnership with the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam wherein sensitisation programmes will be held in schools, colleges, and universities covering all districts and across the length and breadth of the state. (ANI)

