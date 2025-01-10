The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of eminent playback singer, Shri P. Jayachandran and said that his soulful renditions across various languages will continue to touch hearts for generations to come. P Jayachandran, Legendary Malayalam Playback Singer, Dies at 80 Due to Cancer.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

Shri P. Jayachandran Ji was blessed with legendary voice that conveyed a wide range of emotions. His soulful renditions across various languages will continue to touch hearts for generations to come. Pained by his passing. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2025

