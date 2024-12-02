Zokhawthar (Mizoram) [India[, December 2 (ANI): In another bold step to counter cross-border drug trafficking in Mizoram, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Police Department, Zokhawthar, seized 22.676 kg of Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs68.03 Crore near Balu Kai area, Zokhawthar on Monday

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, the troops of Combines Operation Base (COB) Zokhawthar launched an ambush in the area, leading to the recovery of a substantial consignment of narcotics, according to an official press release.

During the operation, the joint team observed the movement of a suspect crossing the Tiau River with a brown sack. On being challenged, the individual abandoned the consignment and fled towards Myanmar. A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of 22.676 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, the press release stated.

This operation underscores the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles and local authorities to disrupt drug cartels operating in the border regions. The seized contraband has been handed over to the Police Department, Zokhawthar, Champhai District, Mizoram, for further investigation and legal proceedings, the release stated.

On November 30, Assam Rifles along with Anti-Narcotics Squad, Excise & Narcotics (Mizoram) recovered 18 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 18 Lakhs and apprehended one individual from general area Siphir Neihbawih, Aizawl District, Mizoram.

Earlier, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation intercepted a vehicle recovered six 12 bore single barrel rifles, and apprehended an individual, Assam Rifles officially stated on Friday.

According to the statement, acting on specific intelligence of the movement of weapons on the road, in Serchhip district, Mizoram, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police established a mobile vehicle Check Post on November 29.

The alerted troops intercepted a vehicle and carried out a thorough search resulting in the recovery of six 12-bore single-barrel rifles and the apprehension of an individual.

The recovered weapons and the apprehended individual have been handed over to Mizoram Police. (ANI)

