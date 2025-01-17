Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Following the massive footfall at Mahakumbh 2025, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that ever since man has settled on the earth and the Ganges has started flowing in the country, bathing in it is considered the most sacred.

Gulab Chand Kataria said, "There is something special about our land. Perhaps there is no such place in the world where crores of people reach without being invited... This is a place of faith and I believe that ever since man has settled on the earth and the Ganges has started flowing in our country, bathing in it is considered the most sacred and holy."

Over 1.78 million pilgrims and 1 million Kalpavasis visited the Mahakumbh Mela on Friday till 4 pm, as per official data released.

According to the data released, over 2.78 million people took a dip in the Triveni Sangam at the grand celebration on the fifth day till 4 pm.

More than 70 million people have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam till January 16.

Today at 2 pm, over 1 million Kalpavasis and 1. Million pilgrims had visited the Mahakumbh, as per the data released.

Meanwhile, to prevent any possible disruptions of law and order in the district, a prohibitory order till February 28 has been passed by the competent authority.

In an official communication today, the Additional Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj announced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023 (also called Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023).

The announcement specified: "In the coming days, festivals of various religions/sects like Mahakumbh 2025/Amrit Snan, Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Birth Day, Republic Day, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Maghi Purnima, Valentine's Day, Shab-e-Barat, Mahashivratri, other festivals and various competitive examinations will be held."

Going on to explain the upcoming events, the ACP intimated: "In view of the communal sensitivity of the district, on the basis of information received from reliable sources, I am convinced that there is a possibility of anti-social elements causing disruption in law and order of the district. In view of the said festivals, there is an urgent need to maintain peace."

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

