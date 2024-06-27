Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 27 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a meeting regarding the issues associated with the hawkers and encroachment in the state. All the concerned officials were present during the meeting.

In Thursday's review meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar, she assured that vendors' livelihoods are a top priority. Their stalls will not face bulldozing but will be rehabilitated instead.

"We will talk to the hawkers committee in Kolkata and work on hawkers rehabilitation, carts of state colour will have to be given to keep their goods. There should be a dedicated building. This system will be in every district. There should be a building near the markets where there will be fire fighting arrangements," said the Bengal Chief Minister.

She further said that fire incidents have been reported in the Bada Bazaar but there is no renovation happening over there. A list of all markets will be made and nobody's livelihood will be snatched. "I don't believe in providing spaces by escorting money and then, running bulldozers over them. Hawkers should be made to sit where there is a proper place, there will be no encroachment on the irrigation canal. UDMA secretary will visit every district and prepare a report on how hawkers will sit," she added.

Earlier on Monday, CM Mamata chaired a meeting with the Howrah Municipal Corporation and said that the biggest problem with which the city is grappling is encroachment and asserted that encroachment on government land will be investigated.

During the meeting, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that the government land has been encroached upon, Howrah Police and State Chief Secretary are directed to investigate, and action will be taken against whoever is behind this.

She highlighted that the encroachment is the biggest problem, and people have been made to sit as soon as they see vacant space. Some people are taking money in return and some people are giving money.

Focussing on Howrah the CM said that the city is full of illegal construction, drain is not there yet. (ANI)

