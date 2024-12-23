Patna (Bihar) [India], December 23 (ANI): Ten members of a notorious gang, 'Kings of Kalia' have been arrested in Bihar's Danapur for their alleged involvement in "contract killing" a police officer said on Monday.

Danapur Assistant Superintendent Police Bhanu Pratap Singh told ANI, "The subdivisional police have arrested ten people of the 'Kings of Kalia' gang."

He said that the gang members were involved in bribing and contract killing and few of them are already in jail.

"They were spreading terror in the society at the point of a gun," he added.

The official also said that 2 desi Kattas along with seven live cartridges were also seized from their possession. Eight mobile phones and a motorbike were also recovered.

He further said that action will be taken against the accused.

The arrested members of the gang with their faces covered were also presented before the media on Monday.

The official said that further investigations will continue. (ANI)

