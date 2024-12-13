Patna (Bihar) [India], December 13 (ANI): Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates held a protest outside BAPU Exam Centre, in Bihar's Patna, complaining about the irregularities during a exam conducted by BPSC on Friday.

Candidates alleged that the question paper had been leaked and that there were delays in distributing the papers.

Also Read | Itanagar Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Domestic Help Multiple Times After Death of His Wife.

Several candidates said they received the question paper nearly an hour late. Others claimed that answer papers were torn, fuelling concerns about a possible leak.

Speaking to ANI, one of the aspirants said, "Half of the students did not even get the OMR sheet or the question booklet for 15 minutes.... Many got the question booklet one hour late, and it was snatched away in 10 minutes... Where the capacity of students is more than 200, why were only 175 question papers brought?"

Also Read | Sambhal Mosque Imam Fined INR 2 Lakh for Using Loudspeaker at High Volume.

"We discovered that the question paper has been leaked... Teachers were threatening us to stay quiet... There is not one BPSC exam that has not been rigged... The seal of the question booklet packet was torn... An aspirant's answer sheet was found in the toilet," he added.

However, the BPSC Chairman, Parmar Ravi Manubhai denied the allegation, clarifying that the commission did not receive any complaints on irregularities.

"...The exam was conducted smoothly in all the districts of Bihar, including Patna. At a centre in Patna, the commission received information about some students creating a ruckus. The commission immediately contacted the people waiting at the centre and deputed 2 officers of the commission," BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai said during a press conference.

No one on social media or news channels had given any proof or complained about the question paper going viral. The commission never received any complaints...The examination was completed smoothly everywhere, and there is no question of the question paper going viral," he added.

Following the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked the NDA government in Bihar, alleging it of paper leaks during exams.

On students' protest during BPSC exam, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Lathicharge on students is being carried out. We even saw a video of a DM slapping a student. Even after such a huge incident, the CM is not saying anything. Both the Deputy CMs of the BJP are quiet on this issue. There are reports that question papers were distributed 30 minutes- 1 hour after the scheduled time... This government cannot conduct any examination without a paper leak..."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)