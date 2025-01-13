Patna (Bihar) [India], January 13 (ANI): In a significant development, the Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan met with a delegation of BPSC aspirants and heard their grievances assuring them of issuing necessary instructions to relevant authorities.

The governor also appealed to Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who has been fasting in support of the aspirants, which has entered its twelfth day, to end his fast-unto-death, citing health concerns.

Jan Suraaj Party's working president, Manoj Bharti, shared that a delegation of aspirants from the 70th BPSC exam met the governor, who assured them of addressing their concerns on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Bharti said, "A delegation of the aspirants of the 70th BPSC exam met the Governor. They told the governor everything. He gave them a patient hearing. The Governor said that he was hearing them but he had called them to request them to speak with Prashant Kishor to call off his protest. Khan also said that he would give necessary instructions to the concerned officers regarding aspirants' demands."

According to Bharti the governor further stated, "We have understood your concerns; we have listened, and we will issue the necessary instructions to the relevant authorities."

The aspirants, who met with the governor, expressed gratitude for his patient hearing and assurance to take cognizance of their demands.

Subhash, a BPSC aspirant said, "The Governor graciously devoted approximately forty-five minutes to discuss the irregularities and issues we raised. He listened attentively to all our concerns and demands. After considering everything patiently, he assured us that, within the constitutional framework, he would forward our written concerns along with his recommendations to the relevant authorities, expressing hope that justice would be served."

Meanwhile, the governor emphasised that the aspirants' demands and Prashant Kishor's fasting are two separate issues. While assuring the aspirants that their requests would be forwarded to the concerned authorities, he reiterated the importance of ending the fast to prevent potential health risks.

Aman Kumar, another BPSC aspirant, said, "The governor brought to his attention the issues raised, including the incident that took place on the 29th, where aspirants were beaten. He said that they were taking note of all these concerns and would inform the relevant authorities."

Notably, the protesting students are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the BPSC on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks. (ANI)

