New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): At the 76th Republic Day Parade, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Tripura showcased their unique cultural heritage and successful wildlife conservation efforts.

Bihar's tableau celebrated the historic event of Dharma Chakra Pravartana at the 76th Republic Day Parade on Sunday at the Kartavya Path.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025: India Showcases Military Prowess With BrahMoS, Pinaka Rocket System and BM-21 AGNIBAAN at Kartavya Path in Delhi (Watch Video).

Dharma Chakra Pravartana, or "Turning of the Wheel of Law", is the event when Buddha gave his first sermon after attaining enlightenment under the Bodhi tree.

From ancient times, Bihar has been a land of wisdom, salvation, and harmony. The tableau features Lord Buddha in a meditative Dharmachakra Mudra, symbolizing peace and harmony. This statue is located at the Ghora Katora reservoir in Rajgir, a site of growing tourism.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025: 5000 Artists, 45 Dance Forms; Cultural Performance Covers Entire Kartavya Path for First Time (Watch Video).

The tableau includes a representation of the sacred Bodhi tree under which Lord Buddha attained enlightenment and the ancient ruins of Nalanda University, established in 427 CE by Emperor Kumaragupta.

The world's first residential university, Nalanda, was a hub of knowledge for over 800 years, attracting scholars from China, Korea, Japan, Tibet, and beyond.

An LED screen at the tableau displayed the newly constructed International Nalanda University and showcased the carbon-neutral and net-zero campus design which aligned with the modern sustainability goals.

Madhya Pradesh's tableau highlighted the successful reintroduction of Cheetahs in the state. In 2022, India launched the Cheetah reintroduction program, and Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park was chosen as the habitat for these majestic animals.

24 cheetahs including cubs now roam openly at the Kuno Park and have marked the state's transformation into the 'Tiger state' and 'Cheetah state.'

The front of the tableau featured a pair of cheetahs and cubs which also represented the success of the conservation project. The middle section displayed the biodiversity of the park along with cheetahs, deers, monkeys and other wildlife.

The rear section of the tableau highlighted a Cheeta Mitra training local residents while the forest personnel monitored the cheetahs from a watchtower. The tableau was accompanied by a performance of the local Lehangi dance by a traditional troupe.

Tripura's tableau showcased the vibrant Kharchi Puja festival, which is an integral part of the state's tribal culture. The festival, celebrated in July, involves the worship of 14 deities and features traditional dances, music, and handicrafts.

The first segment of the tableau used traditional bamboo-based art and modern technology.

The second part of the tableau featured the main altar housing the 14 deities where the bamboo and cane temple was adorned with symbolic ornaments and integrated tribal architectural designs.

The last tableau reflected the ancient spirituality of Tripura combined with contemporary designs, embodying the spirit of unity and diversity.

Followed by Tripura's tableau was Karnataka's tableau which celebrated the historic town of Lakkundi, located in the Gadag district.

The town situated 70 kilometres from Hubli City is renowned for its intricately carved temples, stepwells and inscriptions from the Chalukya dynasty.

The tableau also highlighted the exquisitely carved temples and ornate pillars of the Nanneswara temple.

The tableau depicted the architectural marvels and the region's cultural legacy and showcased its importance as a destination for history enthusiasts and tourists exploring Karnataka's culturally rich heritage.

As India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, people across the country are celebrating the day with great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the spirit of patriotism.

Cultural songs fill the air, and individuals are adorned in the tricolour, symbolizing unity and pride in the nation. The atmosphere is vibrant, as the entire country comes together to honour its democratic values and the significance of the Constitution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)