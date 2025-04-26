Al-Nassr go up against Yokohama F Marinos in a quarter-final of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25. The Knights of Najd stand a chance at winning silverware this season and should it be Asian glory, it would certainly add more glitter to the sparkling career of Cristiano Ronaldo. Al-Nassr advanced to the AFC Champions League 2024-25 quarter-finals on the back of a 3-0 win over Esteghlal FC in the round of 16 and they would be brimming with confidence heading into this match against Yokohama F Marinos. It has to be kept in mind that, unlike the UEFA Champions League, the Al-Nassr vs Yokohama F Marinos quarter-final won't have a second leg and hence, this clash is all to play for, for both teams who are eyeing Asian glory this season. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Yokohama F Marinos vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25 Quarter-Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Yokohama F Marinos had outclassed Shanghai Port 5-1 on aggregate to make their way into the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite quarter-finals. Yokohama F Marinos, despite their success in Asia this season, have had a forgettable time in Japan's J1 League, where they languish in the bottom spot on the points table, having won just once in 12 matches and with just eight points to their name. Damac 2-3 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Sultan Al-Ghannam's Stoppage Time Strike Helps Stefano Pioli's Side Earn Three Points.

When is Yokohama F Marinos vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Yokohama F Marinos square off against Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 quarter-final on Sunday, April 27. The Yokohama F Marinos vs Al-Nassr match is set to be played at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Yokohama F Marinos vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Match?

Viacom18 had the official broadcast rights of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. However, after the JioHotstar merger, the Yokohama F Marinos vs Al-Nassr live telecast is unlikely to be available in India. For AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Yokohama F Marinos vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. Fans in India can watch the Yokohama F Marinos vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 39. Al-Nassr are expected to go through to the semi-finals.

