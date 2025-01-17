Patna, Jan 17 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remark that India attained its "true independence" after the construction of Ram temple and termed it an "insult" to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

Speaking to reporters at the RJD office after the induction of former JD(U) MP Mangani Lal Mandal into the party, Yadav said, "Bhagwat's assertion that India did not gain independence in 1947 is an insult to those freedom fighters who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. His remark has again exposed the mindset of the RSS and its chief."

Yadav also criticised the RSS for its alleged failure to honour Mahatma Gandhi.

"Bhagwat's remark reflects the mindset of an ideology that neither participated in the freedom movement nor respects the Father of the Nation," he alleged.

Challenging Bhagwat, Yadav asked, "Can the RSS chief tell us when Dalits will get true independence in this country? The RSS is anti-Dalit and against reservation. Can Bhagwat-ji tell us when a Dalit will lead the RSS? We will continue to fight against such a mindset. We believe in the Constitution."

On the first anniversary of Ram temple's consecration, Bhagwat said the day should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi," marking the establishment of India's "true independence" after centuries of foreign invasions.

Yadav also accused the BJP and its ally JD(U) of failing Bihar during their time in power.

"Bihar's electorate will teach the RSS and BJP a lesson in the coming assembly polls. Bihar's people are mature and know that the NDA-led central government has treated the state unfairly. What has Chief Minister Nitish Kumar achieved for the people in the last 20 years? What has the central government done for Bihar in the last 11 years?" Yadav questioned.

He alleged that the NDA government had deprived the state of the special category status it deserved and accused it of scrapping the 65 per cent reservation provided by the previous Mahagathbandhan government.

During the press conference, former JD(U) MP Mangani Lal Mandal officially rejoined the RJD, expressing relief at his decision. "I am happy to be back in my old party. I felt suffocated in the JD(U)," he said.

Mandal, a former Lok Sabha member representing Jhanjharpur constituency, has had an extensive political career. He was a member of the Bihar Legislative Council from 1986 to 2004 and served as a minister in the state cabinet. Mandal also served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2004 to 2009 before leaving the RJD to join JD(U) during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

