Saran, November 1: Two people died after a boat capsized in the Saryu River in Chhapra in Bihar's Saran district, said an official on Wednesday. As many as seven people were missing at the time of filing this report, the official added. The incident took place near the Matiyar Ghat in Chhapra. Bihar Boat Capsize Videos: Boat Carrying School Children Capsizes in Bagmati River In Muzaffarpur, 10 Kids Missing.

"There were 19 people riding on the boat. They were returning after farming. 10 people were rescued. Two of them died whose bodies were recovered, and seven others have gone missing", said Aman Sameer, District Magistrate (Saran), while speaking to ANI. Bihar Boat Capsize: Five Including Three Minor Girls Drown After Boat Capsizes in Darbhanga District; CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief.

Bihar Boat Capsize Video

#WATCH | Saran DM Aman Samir says, "We are at the spot and spoke to the people here. We also spoke with some of the people who were on the boat. They said that they used to go there for farming every morning and come back in the evening. They were 19 in number. As per the… pic.twitter.com/ugpFGSlyMc — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023

Further details are awaited.

