New Delhi, December 10: India's domestic carrier SpiceJet plans to add up to 100 additional daily flights during the current winter schedule, aiming to ramp up operations and ensure adequate capacity in the aviation market amid the ongoing IndiGo disruption. In its statement, SpiceJet said that, due to rising demand for air travel across key routes this winter, it is launching 100 additional daily flights as part of its plan, which will be subject to regulatory approvals.

"We are witnessing strong and growing demand across key routes this winter, and look forward to ramping up operations to ensure adequate capacity in India's aviation market. As part of this effort, we plan to introduce up to 100 additional daily flights during the current winter schedule, subject to regulatory approvals," said SpiceJet. The airline also said it has inducted 17 aircraft into active operations through a mix of damp-leased planes, which will provide operational flexibility to add capacity on high-demand routes and strengthen overall network resilience. IndiGo Flight Crisis Continues to Affect Passengers As Multiple Flights Get Cancelled at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad.

"In the past two months, we have inducted 17 aircraft into active operations through a mix of damp-leased aircraft and the return of our own aircraft to service. This enhanced fleet availability gives us the operational flexibility to deploy incremental capacity on high-demand routes and improve overall network resilience. Our focus in the current schedule period is to add several more aircraft, maximise aircraft utilisation and strengthen connectivity through better planning," added SpiceJet.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha announced that operations are returning to normal following airport disruptions caused by the recent IndiGo crisis. In an interview with ANI, Sinha said that the government coordinated at various tiers, including airports, to address issues faced by passengers. IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Directs Airline to Cut Winter Schedule by 5% After High Cancellations; Revised Schedule to Be Submitted by December 10.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer a one-time 24-hour extension to respond to the Show Cause Notice issued on December 6 over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances. The airline had requested more time, citing "operational constraints" linked to the size of its nationwide network and multiple unavoidable factors contributing to the delays.

