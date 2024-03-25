Puducherry, Mar 25 (PTI) Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, who is the BJP candidate from the lone Lok Sabha seat in the union territory, on Monday filed his nomination for the April 19 polls.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister and AINRC founder N Rangasamy for filing the nomination with the District Collector A Kulothungan.

BJP is in alliance with the AINRC in the union territory.

Namassivayam, a close relative of Rangasamy, is a senior political leader here and is contesting Parliamentary elections for the first time. He had fought the Assembly polls here on several occasions and emerged victorious from Oulgaret, Villianoor and Mannadipet segments.

G Tamizhvendhan of AIADMK filed his nomination for the elections. The AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A Anbalagan was among those who were present when the candidate filed the papers.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate R Menaka, a Siddha practitioner, was among those to file their papers today.

The last day to file nominations is March 27 while scrutiny of nominations is slated for March 28 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30.

Puducherry has a lone Lok Sabha seat and polls will be held on April 19.

