Karhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a public rally in Karhal in the Mainpuri district, on Friday, accusing the party of divisive politics.

He claimed that the absence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from the rally was a clear indication of BJP's impending defeat.

Yadav remarked that Keshav Maurya had been scheduled to address a rally in Karhal but did not turn up due to a lack of crowd. "This is a clear sign of BJP's defeat," he said. "The people of Uttar Pradesh are rejecting them."

Targeting the BJP's ideology, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that the ruling party had borrowed its "Divide and Rule" tactics from the British colonial era. "BJP has inherited the British ideology and is trying to divide the people of the country," he stated, adding that the party's negative approach was reflected in the acronym NDA (National Democratic Alliance), where "N" stood for 'negative'.

In contrast, he emphasized the Samajwadi Party's commitment to unity with the slogan of PDA (Progressive Democratic Alliance).

Yadav also took a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that had Yogi read the name of the SP's candidate correctly, he would not have claimed that 'Tej and Pratap' were ahead of him in the race. "This means victory is certain. I'm happy that when Tej Pratap reaches the Vidhan Sabha, he will stand taller than CM Yogi. I've been in the Vidhan Sabha, and I know Tej is one inch taller than him," Yadav quipped.

Speaking to reporters, the SP leader underlined the inflation issue, criticised the government for eliminating employment reservations, & took jibe at deputy CM's rally cancellation om Karhal.

"..Today, inflation has ruined our happiness. Due to this, we are not even able to celebrate festivals the way we used to do...I congratulate the youth who were protesting regarding their demands in Prayagraj. This government's agenda is not to give jobs, their agenda is to take away reservation in jobs...We can never accept the Agniveer scheme for entry into the Armed Forces. If we get a chance we will ease the process of recruitment...I learnt that the Deputy CM from Lucknow cancelled his public meeting when he found there were no people present there. This is not mere cancelling of a public meeting but making an underground tunnel to remove the CM...," he said.

He further exuded confidence of Samajwadi party victory in Karhal & blame BJP for poor condition of farmers, unfair and susceptible to discrepancies in exams.

"We will register a historic victory in Karhal. Public is watching, BJP's negative politics won't succeed. The politics to divide won't succeed. Their negativity & deliberate attempt to hassle people - farmers are not being given DAP (Diammonium phosphate), fertiliser; they are harassing youth for jobs. They are playing with the future of educated people who are preparing (for exams). People can be seen against this Govt today...They are 100% going to lose. They are winning all 9 seats where by-elections are being held," he said. (ANI)

