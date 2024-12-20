New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, slammed the BJP, accusing them of deceiving farmers for ten years.

Taking on Social Media X, she stated farmers deserve a legal guarantee of minimum support price, and demands the government and Prime Minister show sensitivity and accept their demands quoting Vinesh Phogat's post on Sardar Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health condition.

"BJP has only cheated the farmers in ten years. The farmers' demand for a legal guarantee of minimum support price is justified. The government and the Prime Minister should show sensitivity, accept the farmers' demands, and end the fast unto death by Sardar Jagjit Singh Dallewal," she posted on X.

Meanwhile, The Supreme Court on Friday said that it is the Punjab authorities' responsibility to ensure the stable health condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death for over 20 days at the Khanouri border between Punjab and Haryana to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the Chief Secretary of Punjab and Chairperson of the Medical Board (constituted to monitor the health of Dallewal) to file an affidavit on the health condition of Dallewal as well as the steps taken to ensure that no harm is caused to his health.

It is the entire responsibility of the state of Punjab to ensure the stable health condition of Dallewal, for which, if he requires hospitalization, the authorities will take a call as to whether he can be shifted to a make-shift hospital which is said to have been set-up at a distance of 700m from the protest site, the bench said.

"A fresh medical report about the health stability of Mr. Dallewal and the necessary steps taken meanwhile to ensure that no damage is caused to his health shall be filed by Chief Secretary, Punjab as well as the Chairperson of the Medical Board constituted to monitor the health condition of Mr. Dallewal," the bench stated in its order.

The top court said medical assistance should be given to Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) who has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border, without forcing him to break his fast. (ANI)

