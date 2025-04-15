Elon Musk-owned Tesla outperformed compared to the competitors in Q1 2025. The EV firm sold 1,28,000 units, more than the following 10 brands combined, per a report. The Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 were the top-performing electric vehicles that sold out in the first quarter of 2025 in the US market. The report mentioned that EV sales in the United States grew to nearly 3,00,000 units, with Tesla leading the charts. Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to this achievement by saying, "Not Bad, Tesla." Tesla FSD Unsupervised for Logistics: Elon Musk’s EV Company Achieves 50,000 Miles Using 'Full Self Driving' Within Giga Texas Factory for Car Deliveries.

Elon Musk Reacted to Tesla Outperforming 10 EV Brands Combined in Q1 2025, Said, "Not Bad, Tesla"

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)