New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Satyendar Jain, the AAP candidate from the Shakur Basti assembly seat, on Sunday criticised the BJP, accusing them of orchestrating attacks out of fear of losing the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

"The BJP is frustrated fearing their defeat and they are carrying out attacks. They have attacked Arvind Kejriwal before every election. But, the people have always given them a befitting reply," Satyendar Jain told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that criminals were sent to kill Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The attack allegedly took place during Kejriwal's election campaigning on Saturday.

She alleged that three individuals, including Rohit Tyagi, who has a history of criminal activity, including a theft case in 2011 and an attempt to murder case that carries a punishment of 10 years. Tyagi is also a close associate of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma and has been involved in his campaigning, she alleged.

"It is clear that criminals and goons were sent to kill Arvind Kejriwal. The second person involved in the attack is Rohit Tyagi, who constantly stays with Pravesh Verma and has been involved in campaigning for Pravesh Verma. He is also a criminal. There is a theft case in 2011 and a case of attempt to murder, which carries a punishment of 10 years...The third person who was present there is named Sumit, he too has a case of theft, robbery and attempt to murder going on," said Atishi.

During a press conference held here, Atishi showed photographs of the alleged attacker with Parvesh Verma."Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked by BJP goons in New Delhi Vidhan Sabha. If that stone had hit someone, it could have been fatal. Who was the one who attacked Arvind Kejriwal? There was a man, Rahul alias Sankey, who was seen in the attack," Atishi said.

She alleged that Sankey was involved in the campaigning of Verma.

"He is always seen with Pravesh Verma and is involved in his campaigning. This person has cases of an attempt to commit robbery, which can lead to a punishment of 7 years, cases under the Arms Act, which can lead to a punishment of 2 years," she said.

"There is an FIR in Shakarpur police station, which has sections of robbery and attempt to murder, which can lead to a punishment of 10 years, there is a case in Paharganj police station. It is clear that a criminal was sent to attack Arvind Kejriwal," she added.

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has fired back at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over allegations of an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's convoy.

"The car in which Arvind Kejriwal was sitting hit three people when he was in the car. The three people have given a statement that the driver had applied brakes but Arvind Kejriwal signalled him to keep driving... After that, they were injured... We have also complained to the Election Commission...." he said. (ANI)

