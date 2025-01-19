Maharajganj, January 19: Three people died after their car rammed into a tree in the district, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred near Bahuwar village on last midnight, when the three were returning to Kushinagar from Nichlaul after meeting a relative, Nichlaul police station in-charge Gaurav Kannaujiya said. Accident Caught on Camera in Fatehpur: School Principal Dies After Speeding Truck Hits Her While Crossing Road in UP, Video Surfaces.

Rakesh (23), Shobhit (30) and Devanand (28), who were all from Kushinagar, died on the spot, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.