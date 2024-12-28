Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) BJP MLA Nikhil Ranjan Dey on Saturday sought an investigation into how three persons, whom he did not know, managed to stay at the MLA Hostel in Kolkata using his recommendation letter.

Dey, the MLA of Cooch Behar Dakshin, also asked the superintendent of the hostel to clarify how the booking was approved.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Invitations to Prominent Leaders.

Three people were arrested from the MLA Hostel at Kyd Street on Thursday for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 lakh from a resident of Kalna in Purba Bardhaman district after falsely identifying themselves as from TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's office, police said.

The accused persons used forged documents to mislead the complainant, they said, adding that a case was registered under various sections of the BNS.

Also Read | IndiGo Mumbai-Istanbul Flight 6E17 Cancelled Due To Technical Glitch, Airline Provides Alternative Aircraft to Stranded Passengers.

"I never issued any letter to the accused and I have no connection with them. I will cooperate fully with the police to uncover the truth," Dey told PTI.

Police said Dey would be asked to record his statement in the matter.

"So far, I have not been contacted by the police, but I expect to be summoned as part of the investigation," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)