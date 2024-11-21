Ranchi, Nov 21 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA would form the next government in Jharkhand.

Chouhan claimed that people in Jharkhand were seeking a change and accused the current government of "ruining" the state through "neck-deep corruption, deteriorating law and order and rising infiltration."

"I am taking back very sweet memories from Jharkhand. This is a wonderful state. I have full faith that BJP-led NDA will form the government," Chouhan told reporters before departing for Delhi.

He also emphasised Jharkhand's vast resources, saying that poverty could be completely eradicated from the state.

"The state will progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will also contribute through my role in the Union agriculture and rural development ministries," said Chouhan, who is also the BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand.

"I have seen the love for BJP and PM Modi in the eyes of people. They want a change here. The current government has ruined the state with no governance, neck-deep corruption, deteriorating law and order and rising infiltration," he added.

Chouhan predicted that the results of Barhait and Gandey assembly constituencies will be surprising. Chief Minister Hemant Soren is contesting from Barhait, while his wife Kalpana has been fielded from Gandey.

The assembly elections in Jharkhand were held in two phases—on November 13 and November 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

