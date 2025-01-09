New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday that the party's manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections will be released in the next two to three days.

The Lok Sabha MP said that the BJP will provide facilities to people instead of "deceiving" people by "making false promises" like the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party..

"In two to three days our manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' will also be released, We are going to provide all those facilities to the people, whom Arvind Kejriwal deceived by making false promises and misleading them," Tiwari said.

Tiwari further alleged that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal "deceived Bus Marshals" and "killed people by making them drink polluted water."

"I want to say only one thing, the way we constructed the Pragati Maidan's tunnel, similarly we want to give that life to people living in slums. We want to give them clean water, breathable air. And we will provide these facilities once we get elected for five years," Tiwari added.

Speaking about BJP's election management meeting which was chaired by the party president JP Nadda earlier today, Tiwari emphasised that Nadda has given many welfare schemes to the country.

"Today he (JP Nadda) spent 2-3 hours here. Nadda ji has given many welfare schemes to the country. Today he infused enthusiasm. We thank him." Tiwari said.

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda chaired the Delhi election management meeting to review Delhi election preparations ahead of the polls.

The first meeting of 23 dignitaries over Prominent attendees included Virendra Sachdeva, Vijayant Panda, Alka Gurjar, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, Manoj Tiwari, Yogesh Chandolia, Satish Upadhyay, Manjit Singh Sirsa, Vijendra Gupta, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Praveen Khandelwal, Pawan Sharma, Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Bansuri Swaraj and other were presented.

Nadda, who is also the Union Health Minister, reviewed progress and shared the success mantra with the members.

The Delhi assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. (ANI)

