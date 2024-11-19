Amravati, Nov 19 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP MLA and assembly poll candidate Pratap Adsad's sister was injured when two persons allegedly attacked her with a knife in Amravati district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Monday, they said.

Monday was the last day of campaigning for the state assembly polls scheduled on November 20.

Adsad is the legislator from Dhamangaon Railway constituency and has been re-nominated from the seat by the BJP.

His sister Archana Rothe was going in a car and had stopped midway when two persons came from behind and attacked her with a knife at Satefal Fata, Amravati Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand told PTI.

She received three wounds on her left arm, he said.

A police team later reached the spot and a probe was on into the incident, he added.

