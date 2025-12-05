New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): BJP MP Darshan Singh Choudhary on Friday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the Leader of Opposition is being prevented from meeting visiting foreign dignitaries, calling it "Rahul Gandhi's restlessness."

"This is Rahul Gandhi's restlessness. The tradition that has been going on so far has always been accepted, but only whenever it is required," Choudhary said.

"As far as national interest is concerned, the entire world knows the picture of India that Rahul Gandhi portrays abroad. So, our leadership will make an appropriate decision," he added.

The political row erupted earlier in the day when Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre advises foreign dignitaries not to meet the LoP, calling it a violation of long-standing parliamentary tradition and a reflection of the government's "insecurity."

"This has been a tradition. But these days, foreign dignitaries visit, or when I visit abroad, the government suggests that they not meet the LoP. This is their policy, and they do it all the time," Gandhi said while speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

"We have relations with everyone. LoP gives a different perspective. We too represent India. It is not just the government which does it. The government doesn't want the Opposition meeting people from outside. Modi ji and the Foreign Ministry don't follow this norm. It is their insecurity," he added.

Government sources refuted Gandhi's claims, clarifying that it is the visiting delegation, not the Modi government, that decides whom to meet outside official programmes.

"During a visit, MEA organises meetings for the incoming dignitary with Government officials and Government bodies. It is up to the visiting delegation to organise meetings outside the government," the sources said.

They also noted that several foreign leaders have met the LoP since June 2024, including former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (June 10, 2024), Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh (August 1, 2024), Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim (August 21, 2024), Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam (September 16, 2025), and New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon (March 8, 2025).

BJP MP Sambit Patra also termed Rahul Gandhi's remarks "inappropriate" and "factually incorrect." (ANI)

