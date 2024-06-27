New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The BJP slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for waterlogging on several road stretches in the city with light rain on Thursday, alleging that around 150 of 700 drains were desilted in the city.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP which runs the city government as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"Those (AAP) who used to curse the MCD earlier for all the civic problems are now themselves ruling the civic body and they can not have the excuse that they are powerless. The AAP government is least concerned with Delhi people and their well-being," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged.

It's Delhi's misfortune that it has to undergo this situation of waterlogging in every Monsoon season, he said showing video clips of inundated roads, in a press conference.

There are over 700 drains that need to be desilted before Monsoon every year, Sachdeva said and claimed "Our information is only around 150 were desilted so far and rest are filled with silt."

He said just a day before Delhi was facing water scarcity and now it is inundated.

"We had over a week ago said that desilting of drains was not done because the Chief Minister is in jail and the entire AAP government was taking rounds of the courts for his bail while the Water minister was indulging in the drama of hunger strike over water scarcity," he charged.

It was light rain today yet there was waterlogging on many roads in the city, he said and warned if the drains were not cleaned on a war footing, the Delhi people were in for worse days in the rainy season.

"The Delhi people are left with no option but to tolerate such a government where no minister is ready to be accountable for anything," he said.

The Monsoon is delayed this year and the agencies like MCD and PWD, both under AAP dispensation, had ample time to desilt the drains, he added.

