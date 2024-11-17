New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Curtains were drawn on the inaugural edition of the Bodoland Mohotsov, at the national capital's KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, which witnessed participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two-day mega event showcased the rich heritage, tourism, food, language and handloom expertise of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the home to the indigenous Bodo tribe.

The festival also held some pertinent open discussion on challenges and opportunities of mother tongue medium through National Education Policy 2020, attended by experts and policymakers.

The open discussion challenges and opportunities of mother tongue medium was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, All Bodo Students Union President Dipen Boro, All Assamese Students Union Chief Adviser Samujjal Kr Bhattacharya, General Secretary, Bodo Sahitya Sabha, among others.

Another discussion session building of vibrant Bodoland region through tourism and culture was attended by Pramod Boro, CEM, Bodoland Terittorial Region, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Speaker Assam legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary.

"The Bodo Sahitya Sabha has played a pivotal role in preserving and promoting the language. Many initiatives have been undertaken to develop Bodo literature, improve literacy rates, and establish educational institutions that focus on Bodo language and culture. The continued promotion of Bodo in education is crucial for preserving the linguistic heritage of the Bodo community," said Dharmendra Pradhan during his address.

"The Bodoland festival stands as a tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the identity and rights of the Bodo people. Without remembering their sacrifice, the celebration of our culture remains incomplete. It is their courage that has paved the way for the flourishing of our heritage. A tribe's culture, rich in language, tradition, and history, defines its true essence. Today, we honoured both the past and the living spirit of Bodoland, for it is through their sacrifices that our culture thrives," said Dipen Boro, President ABSU and one of the organisers of the event.

The festival demonstrated the prestigious GI (Geographical Indication) journey of Bodoland's treasures through handloom, food and beverage and musical instruments through a special stall area.

Each product in handloom be it the Bodo Gamosa, Dokhona or Aronai held unique cultural significance and represented the deep artistry, craftsmanship and cultural identity of the Bodoland.

It also displayed the GI traditional Bodo drinks, such as Zou Gishi, Zou Gwran and Jou Bidwi. These beverages were crafted using age-old techniques unique to the Bodo community in the Bodoland Territorial Region and offer distinct flavors.

Besides the traditional music items of Bodo community, Siphung, which recently bagged the GI tag, was displayed. The Siphung has a unique design and produces a rich sound with six holes.

Day 2 of the Bodoland Mohotsov began with a solemn flag hoisting by Surath Narzary, President of Bodo Sahitya Sabha, honouring the legacy of the Bodoland movement.

The ceremony was a tribute to the Bodo martyrs who gave their lives for the region's identity and rights. As the day unfolded, a grand cultural rally with thousands of participants decked up in their traditional attires, took place, symbolizing the unity and pride of Bodoland, stretching from Sai Indira Gandhi Stadium to the Delhi Secretariat area.

During the evening, Jual Oram, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs along with Dilip Saikia, MP, Loksabha inaugurated a grand cultural evening. Renowned singer Papon graced the Mohotsov with a captivating performance, enchanting the thousands of audience with his soulful melodies.

The mega event was organised by the All-Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), Dularai Bodo Harimu Afad, and the Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha (GHSS).

Significantly, the Mohotsov was also about celebrating the remarkable journey of recovery and resilience ever since the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020 which was facilitated under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Apart from the focus on Bodo tradition and culture, there was a mosaic of cultural extravaganza comprising presentations by the Santalis, Bengalis, Rajbongshis, ethnic Assamese, Garos, Rabhas, Gorkhas (Nepali), among other communities from the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Bodoland, once infamous for violence and insurgency, is now an island of peace as all the insurgents have returned to the mainstream, after having signed the 2020 accord with the central government. Now there is a complete co-existence of various indigenous communities living in the five districts of Assam's Bodoland region.

Bodos are one of the aboriginal and indigenous communities living in Assam for thousands of years, and they are the largest tribal community in the state.

Bodo as a language is listed in the 8th Schedule of India's Constitution and also is recognized as the Associate Official Language of Assam and medium of instruction up to Class XII. (ANI)

