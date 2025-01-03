Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Telangana DGP Jitender on Friday announced plans to establish state-of-the-art training centers for boxing and cricket, leveraging the expertise of renowned Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who joined the state police as DSPs.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of Telangana Special Police (TGSP) constables here, Jitender said an international-level boxing center should be established with the help of Zareen.

"We should ensure that TGSP contributes to producing Olympians in the future," he said.

Similarly, Siraj will be asked to assist in training aspiring cricketers with the goal of contributing to international-level cricket, he said.

The training centers will be accessible not only to TGSP personnel but to all sections of society, allowing sportspersons to emerge and compete at the global level, Jitender added.

Zareen, who attended the event in police uniform, described the plan to establish a boxing coaching facility as a "great initiative to support emerging sportspersons".

She also thanked the government and DGP for their support.

Hailing from Nizamabad district, Zareen is a two-time world boxing champion and has also won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

