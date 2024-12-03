New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Shortly after 'The Sabarmati Report' was screened in the Parliament's auditorium today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mayank Nayak praised the film for "bringing out the truth in front of the world."

He stated that there have been many efforts to "malign" the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Gujarat state government, and that this film will reveal the truth to everyone.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Theatre Actor Playing Demon in Ramayana Kills Live Pig on Stage, Eats Meat Raw in Ganjam; Arrested.

"The movie has done the work of bringing out the truth in front of the world. The truth cannot be defeated. Various attempts have been made to malign the image of PM Modi, Gujarat government, After watching the movie, people will know about the truth and the conspiracies to malign," he told ANI on Monday.

He further mentioned how PM Modi has been shown innocent by both the people's court and the judicial court, and now, by this movie too.

Also Read | Delhi CM Atishi Orders Probe Into Cracks on Nand Nagri Railway Over Bridge and Under Bridge.

"Whether it is the court, the people's court, and even this movie, in all aspects, the leadership of PM Modi and the people of Gujarat have come out innocent and stain of that allegations has been wiped," he said.

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi attended the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.'

Visuals from Parliament showed PM Modi walking with Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to the auditorium.

Other ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also attended the screening.

'The Sabarmati Report' starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002.

The film, which brings attention to the 2002 Godhra incident, has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. It has also received praise from various political leaders, including BJP MP and actress Hema Malini.

The movie is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and features Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)