Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) The opposition BRS in Telangana on Monday urged Legislative Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar to approve a privilege motion against Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for allegedly presenting misleading data on the state's debt burden.

The BRS accused the Congress government of "inflating" the debt to Rs 7 lakh crore, which they claimed portrayed the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime in a negative light.

The BRS cited a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report showing the debt to be Rs 3.89 lakh crore.

"The Finance Minister's statements misled the Assembly and the people of Telangana," said BRS Working President K T Rama Rao in a release.

He referred to the "RBI Handbook of Statistics on Indian States" to support his claim.

Rama Rao further urged the Congress government to present "accurate debt figures in the Assembly" or allow the Privilege Motion for debate.

