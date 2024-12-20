Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) of Meghalaya successfully intercepted a smuggling attempt, seizing contraband items valued at Rs 10.60 lakh intended for smuggling into Bangladesh, a press release said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF troops conducted special operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the West Jaintia Hills (WJH) and East Khasi Hills (EKH) districts on Thursday.

During the operations, the troops observed unidentified individuals attempting to approach the border with head loads. On being challenged, the smugglers fled into the nearby forest under the cover of darkness to avoid apprehension.

According to the release, a thorough search of the area resulted in the recovery of the concealed contraband items. The seized items have been handed over to the Customs Office for further investigation and legal action.

The BSF remains committed to its mission of safeguarding the nation's borders and preventing illegal activities. This operation highlights the BSF's unwavering dedication to combating smuggling and maintaining the security and integrity of the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Earlier, the BSF apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals trying to infiltrate into India from the Rattachera area in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, the BSF said on Saturday.

The BSF said that the individuals were lured by Bangladeshi touts who facilitated their entry for 7,000 Bangladeshi Taka and promised free medical treatment in Kolkata for two of them.

The apprehended individuals were about to reach Kolkata eventually after crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border, the BSF said in a release.

However, all the apprehended individuals were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting on Saturday.

The statement reads, "On 13th Dec 2024, acting on specific information, the vigilant troops of 172 Bn BSF Meghalaya Frontier, apprehended 07 Bangladeshi nationals while infiltrating into India in Rattachera area under East Jaintia Hills district. During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that they were lured by two Bangladeshi touts who facilitated their crossing on payment of BD Taka 7000/- (Taka 1000/- per head) and also promised free medical treatment at Kolkata for two of the apprehended persons namely Mohammed Shahjahan, 55 yrs, and Miss Aarifa, 20 yrs, D/o Mohammed Shahjahan R/o vill - Tootpalt, PO - Khulna, Thesil & District - Khulna, Bangladesh."

"They were bound for Kolkata via Indian village Dona Skur-NH 6- Badarpur railway station (Assam) and further to Kolkata. However, as a goodwill gesture all the apprehended BD nationals were handed over to BGB through flag meeting on 14th Dec' 2024," it added. (ANI)

