Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], December 8 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered heroin packets from border areas in Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts on Friday.

Acting on reliable intelligence from the BSF, the first recovery took place around 12:30 PM near Dal village in Tarn Taran. "An intelligence-based joint search of BSF with Punjab Police culminated at about 12:30 PM with the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight: 562 grams) from a farming field adjacent to village Dal in district Tarn Taran," the BSF stated.

Further, the BSF statement added that the packet, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, had a copper wire loop attached to it.

Later, at about 5:10 PM, another heroin packet was recovered near Thetharke village in Gurdaspur district. "Another recovery of one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight: 545 grams) took place at about 5:10 PM from a farming field adjacent to village Thetharke of district Gurdaspur, as a result of an information-based joint search. The narcotics packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape with a nylon loop and two illuminating sticks attached to it," the BSF said.

According to the BSF's Punjab Frontier, "Reliable information and diligent efforts of BSF troops and Punjab Police effectively thwarted a few more attempts to smuggle narcotics into Punjab."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the BSF Punjab Frontier recovered drones and narcotics in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. In a post on X, BSF Punjab Frontier stated: "With increased drone incursions along the Punjab border during the foggy season, the BSF, in coordination with Punjab Police, has intensified its vigilance. Today, two intelligence-based joint search operations on the Amritsar border led to the recovery of heroin packets weighing 520 grams and 530 grams, respectively. The packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal ring attached to each. Additionally, a DJI AIR 3 S drone was recovered on the Tarn Taran border."

The BSF and Punjab Police continue to foil smuggling attempts through reliable intelligence and coordinated efforts, the BSF said.

On December 4, the BSF foiled smuggling attempts apprehended three individuals, and seized over 5 kilograms of heroin along the Punjab border.

In another post on X, BSF Punjab Frontier mentioned, "In major anti-smuggling operations, the BSF, in coordination with Punjab Police, apprehended three Indian smugglers and seized over 5 kilograms of heroin in three incidents along the Punjab border. Acting on intelligence, a joint raid at the Gurdaspur border led to the arrest of two smugglers and the seizure of 4.524 kilograms of heroin, a bike, a scooter, and a laptop. Earlier, in the morning hours, one smuggler was caught in the border area of Fazilka district, while a heroin consignment of 551 grams was recovered by BSF troops on the Tarn Taran border."

Earlier, the BSF thwarted two drone intrusion attempts along the Amritsar border, recovering two drones and over a kilogram of suspected heroin.

According to the BSF, the first drone, a DJI Air 3 S, was recovered at 10:55 AM on Sunday, along with 520 grams of heroin, from a farming field near Rajatal village. The second drone, a DJI Mavic 3 Classic, was recovered at 12:20 PM, along with 540 grams of heroin, from a farming field near Dhariwal village.

Both drones are believed to have crashed due to the activation of technical countermeasures deployed by the BSF. "The successful operation is a testament to the vigilance and diligence of BSF troops in preventing illicit activities along the border," said the BSF. (ANI)

