Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], November 17 (ANI): A Pakistani drone was seized by the Border Security Force troops from a farming field along the international border in Ferozepur district on Sunday, said the BSF.

The seizure was made following a tip-off from the intelligence wing of BSF.

"The recovery of 01 drone took place at 02:30 pm, from a farming field ahead of the border fence adjacent to village Chak Bhange Wala of district Ferozepur. The drone is presumed to have knocked down due to activation of technical counter measures deployed on border," the BSF said in a press release.

The recovered drone is a China made DJI Mavic 3 classic.

"Prompt action coupled with quick anti drone drill of vigilant BSF troops on a reliable information successfully thwarted yet another illicit drone intrusion from across the border," the press release added. (ANI)

