New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) has played a key role in fostering accountability, transparency and good governance in the country.

Lauding the exemplary role played by CAG in independent India, Birla said that its rich legacy spanning 161 years has continuously evolved to meet emerging challenges.

He noted that CAG has not only transformed its auditing systems but has also introduced new innovations which have ensured that its work is marked by credibility and authenticity.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 4th Audit Diwas in New Delhi today, Birla mentioned that Members of Parliament discuss and scrutinise every part of audit reports to ensure that public money is spent judiciously.

He said that the audit of the government's performance holds the executive accountable to the public. He observed that strong fiscal discipline lays the foundation of a robust democracy adding that CAG is contributing purposely in this direction to ensure the effective functioning of our democracy.

Birla congratulated the CAG on successfully hosting the ASOSAI General Assembly and taking over the presidency of ASOSAI for the term 2024-2027. He noted that it is a significant achievement and a testament to the high credibility of the CAG of India among the supreme audit institutions across the world.

Birla mentioned that officials from countries around the world come to study India's audit system and learn from it. He informed that through the efforts of the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of Lok Sabha Secretariat, officials from more than 50 countries have visited PRIDE to gain a deeper understanding of our audit systems.

Birla was happy to note that CAG is leading the way globally in adapting to emerging challenges through the use of technology and innovation.

Discussing the role of the Parliamentary Committees, particularly the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Birla noted that Members of Parliament discuss audit reports minutely in parliamentary committees and these discussions have played a crucial role in ensuring financial transparency and discipline.

He also highlighted the parliamentary tradition of nominating a senior Member of the Opposition as Chair of the PAC. He added that such traditions are the strength of Indian democracy as they ensure that our audit system remains impartial and transparent.

Recalling that earlier, audit was seen as mere criticism, Birla noted that its ambit has now expanded exponentially. He observed that wherever audit systems have been strengthened and made accountable, financial discipline and transparency have followed.

Birla noted that in the changing times, new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence are being adopted to make our systems even more robust and effective. Birla expressed hope that in the future, the CAG would continue to play a crucial role in guiding other institutions and departments in the country to improve their efficiency.

On this occasion, CAG Girish Chandra Murmu said that over the past few years, one of our endeavours has been to provide timely critical insights to those charged with governance.

"Recognizing that accounting and auditing are the cornerstones of public financial management, we have ensured timeliness in the submission of accounts and strengthened the quality of reporting on State Finances with the overall objective of improving Public Financial Management in the country. As a result of our sustained efforts, we are now submitting monthly accounts in several states by the tenth of the next month as against the target of the 25th," said Girish Chandra Murmu.

Murmu informed that an institutional mechanism has been set up to synchronise the audit efforts right from the planning stage to facilitate a regular exchange of technical inputs and develop other touch points and mechanisms to achieve the desired outcomes.

Some of the horizontal audits already undertaken include hospital management local governments and waste management. Horizontal audits in sectors like Blue Economy, Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services are underway and many more topics of public relevance have been planned for audit in the coming years.

He further said that CAG's organisation is a knowledge-based organisation and our employees are our biggest assets. We have a strong workforce of more than 41,000 persons in India and abroad.

"To recognize and reward excellence in work, we have instituted the CAG's Awards for Innovation and Excellence in Public Auditing and Accounting. These awards are given to teams that have demonstrated remarkable innovations & excellence in specific projects, as well as to offices that have shown outstanding performance. The awards will be presented during the afternoon today," said Murmu.

The CAG of India has been re-elected as External Auditor for the World Health Organization and the Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Also presently, we are the external auditor of the International Labour Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency and Food and Agriculture Organization.

"These appointments not only reflect our standing among the international community | but also highlight our commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in audit practices and to ensure transparency and accountability in vital international organizations," he added.

The CAG of India is the country's supreme audit institution, established under Article 148 of the Constitution of India. The CAG is responsible for auditing all receipts and expenditures of the government, including those of autonomous bodies and corporations substantially financed by the government. This includes trading, manufacturing, profit and loss accounts, and balance sheets kept in any government department. (ANI)

