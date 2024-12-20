Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): Congress workers staged a protest outside Karnataka Legislative Council against BJP leader CT Ravi for his alleged remarks against Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on Thursday.

On the complaint of Hebbalkar, a case has been registered against CT Ravi at the Hirebagewadi Police Station in Belgavi. She alleged that he used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council today.

The Congress leaders complained to Chairman Basavaraj Horatti regarding the issue. They demanded that a criminal case should be filed against him and he should be arrested.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Ravi's use of obscene language against minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar is tantamount to "criminal offense and sexual assault."

CM Siddaramaiah said that he used very filthy words for minister Hebbalkar and police will take action as per law.

Speaking to reporters, CM Siddaramaiah said, "He has used very filthy words for Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. This is a criminal offence... She has gone to the police station and police will take action as per law."

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Law Minister HK Patil, Minister and Leader of the Congress Sabha of the Parishad Bosaraju, Ministers Ishwar Khandre, Priyank Kharge and others met Speaker Basavaraja Horatti and demanded action against CT Ravi.

Following this, BJP MLC CT Ravi alleged that Karnataka minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's supporters tried to attack him today, in Belagavi.

On Ravi's allegations that minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's supporters tried to attack him, Belagavi City Police Commissioner Iada Martin says, "We can check it through video recordings and inquire about it. We have detained 50 people from here (Suvarna Vidhana Soudha)."

CT Ravi alleged that Hebbalkar's supporters attacked him outside the Suvarna Soudha building in Belagavi. (ANI)

