Ghost of Yotei is coming to PlayStation 5 (PS5) on October 2, 2025. Sony has confirmed that players in the US will be able to pre-order the game starting from next week, on May 2, at 10:00 AM ET. Players will also have the choice to choose from multiple editions, including the Collector’s Edition. Players who pre-order from the PlayStation Store will receive their avatars right away. The standard edition of Ghost of Yotei is priced at USD 69.99 and can be purchased either at retail stores or through the PlayStation Store. Additionally, players have the option to pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of Ghost of Yotei at a price of USD 79.99. Apple Arcade Games: From WHAT THE CLASH? To LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+ and Words of Wonders, 5 New Games To Join in May; Check Details.

Ghost of Yotei Pre-Orders Starts on May 2

Pre-orders for Ghost of Yōtei go live on May 2 (that's just five days away!) Get all the details on pre-order bonuses and editions: https://t.co/3zPSiD12cQ pic.twitter.com/O1BstqHjN2 — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) April 27, 2025

