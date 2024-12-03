Noida, Dec 3 (PTI) A case has been registered against more than five people on charges of robbery, assault and fraud on the complaint of the assistant director of a hospital in ?Noida Phase-3, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said that following a court order, an FIR was registered on Monday night against accused Pradeep Kumar Bhati, Doctor Mayank Gupta, Doctor Manoj Agarwal, Gaurav Agarwal, Sunaina Agarwal and others.

The alleged incident took place on April 14, 2021 when the accused entered the Tripathi Hospital located in Sector 119. The spokesperson quoted Doctor Nidhi Tripathi's complaint and said the accused allegedly beat up female employees at gunpoint, abused them, and set the hospital ablaze.

He added that the accused snatched the keys of the hospital's car and looted Rs 4.5 lakh kept in it and also took away documents and cheque book.

However, he did not provide the reason behind such a long gap between the incident and filing the case.

