Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): The CBI Court, Gwalior has convicted and sentenced two accused persons, namely, Ranveer and Harvendra Singh Chouhan alias Parvendra Kumar, to 'Seven Years Rigorous Imprisonment' (RI) with a fine of Rs. 11,000 each in the Vyapam Impersonation case relating to the Police Constable Recruitment Examination, 2012, according to an official release by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The case originated from FIR No. 770/2012 registered on 30.09.2012 at Morena, following a complaint by the Centre Superintendent, alleging impersonation during the Police Constable Exam, 2012.

After the State Police filed a chargesheet against Ranveer Singh and kept further investigation open against Pravendra Kumar, the matter was handed over to the CBI in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court of India, the release said.

The CBI registered the case on 08.08.2015 under sections of the IPC related to conspiracy, cheating, and forgery, and under the provisions of the MP Recognised Examination Act, 1937.

After investigation, CBI filed two supplementary chargesheets on 30.09.2016 (against Ranveer Singh) and on 29.09.2017 (against Pravendra Kumar). Through meticulous investigation and sustained prosecution, CBI ensured that the offenders involved in examination-related malpractices were brought to justice.

The Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused persons accordingly, the release stated. (ANI)

